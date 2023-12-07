trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696142
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Case Update: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by shooters in broad daylight in Jaipur. The conspiracy to murder was being hatched about 10 months ago. Arrangements from weapons to shooters had already been made. After the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, huge anger is being seen among his supporters. Protestors blocked roads in many cities of Rajasthan.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
Play Icon11:13
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
Jammu & Kasmir Bill Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Play Icon34:51
Jammu & Kasmir Bill Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Gogamedi's murder case mutual rivalry or political conspiracy?
Play Icon30:19
Gogamedi's murder case mutual rivalry or political conspiracy?
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
Play Icon12:14
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits
Play Icon26:1
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits

Trending Videos

DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
play icon11:13
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
Jammu & Kasmir Bill Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
play icon34:51
Jammu & Kasmir Bill Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Gogamedi's murder case mutual rivalry or political conspiracy?
play icon30:19
Gogamedi's murder case mutual rivalry or political conspiracy?
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
play icon12:14
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits
play icon26:1
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits
DNA Video,gogamedi wife video,sukhdev singh wife video,Sukhdev singh gogamedi murder,Breaking News,karni sena chief shot dead,sukhdev singh gogamedi ki wife,rajput samaj,sukhdev singh wife statement,sukhdev singh wife crying video,Sukhdev singh gogamedi news,Jaipur News,Rajput Karni Sena,Rajasthan news,Sukhdev singh gogamedi murder news,sukhdev singh wife ka video,sukhdev singh ki patni ka video,gogamedi murder news update,Rohit Godara,DNA,high alert in rajasthan,