Inzamam ul Haq's big statement, Bhajji enraged

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh has vented his anger on former Pakistani captain Inzamam Ul Haq on social media. Actually, a video of Inzamam ul Haq is going viral on social media in which he is seen saying that once Bhajji had considered accepting Islam after being influenced by Maulana Tariq Jameel. However, now Harbhajan Singh has termed this statement as false and said that I am a proud Indian and a proud Sikh.
