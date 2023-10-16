trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676280
IOC Member Of Ukraine Rejected The Idea Of Russian Athletes Competing In 2024 Olympic Games

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
On Russian athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, IOC member from Ukraine, Valeriy Borzov spurned the participation Russia in 2024 Olympics. He said, that Russian athletes supported the war and he was not happy with their participation.
