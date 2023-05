videoDetails

IPL 2023: Big match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans today!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

There is a wave of tremendous excitement in the audience regarding IPL 2023. Meanwhile, today a big match is going to take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. This match will be played at 7:30 pm in the evening.