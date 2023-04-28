NewsVideos
IPL 2023: Franchises Offer Lavish Deals To English Players, Asks Them To Quit International Cricket

|Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
IPL 2023: Franchises Offer Lavish Deals To English Players, Asks Them To Quit International Cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have made a major move towards taking cricket towards the football model, as they have repeatedly offered six top English players lavish multi-million pound annual deals. Various IPL franchises have purchased teams in overseas T20 leagues in South Africa, the UAE, the USA, and the West Indies.

