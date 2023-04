videoDetails

IPL 2023: Kohli clinches new record, becomes 1st Indian cricketer to smash half-centuries of 50s

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

IPL 2023: Kohli clinches new record, becomes 1st Indian cricketer to smash half-centuries of 50s | RCB vs MI Royal Challengers Bangalore got a solid IPL season start with a big win against Mumbai Indians. Batting master Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat. Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to register half-century of fifties in IPL matches.