IPL 2023: LSG Pacer Mohsin Khan Could Change The Face Of Indian Cricket | Zee News English

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

After a successful outing in his debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, where he bagged 14 wickets, Mohsin Khan is back in the mix for the Lucknow Super Giants this season.