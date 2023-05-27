NewsVideos
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Shubman Gill scored a brilliant century in the second qualifier against Mumbai. Shubman played an inning of 129 runs in 60 balls. This is Shubman's third century in IPL 2023.

