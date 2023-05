videoDetails

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Team Can Still Get Knocked Out Of IPL 2023 Despite 15 Points

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last group match in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023), they will be under some pressure. The good news is that Chennai's fate is in their hands. They simply need to win vs DC to qualify for the playoffs.