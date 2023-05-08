videoDetails

IPL 2023: "You Can't Step The Line...." Sanju Samson Slams Sandeep Sharma For `Costly` No-Ball

| Updated: May 08, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

IPL 2023: "You Can't Step The Line...." Sanju Samson Slams Sandeep Sharma For `Costly` No-Ball Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Sunday rued the no-ball that cost his side the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the nature of T20 cricket is such that ‘you can't step the line at that point of time’. Defending 17 runs off the final over, Sandeep Sharma looked up at the sky in celebration after ‘dismissing’ Samad in the last ball but to his horror it turned out to be a no-ball.