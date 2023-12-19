trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700495
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2024 Auction: Mo Bobat, RCB's Director Of Cricket, Reveals Major Plans For Players At Auction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Tomorrow, December 19, in Dubai, is a significant day for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The IPL 2024 Auction is scheduled on the same day, with 333 players scheduled to be auctioned off. RCB has six of the 77 available positions, which need to be filled. During the trade window, RCB acquired Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) after releasing a few players. That significantly reduced that purse strength, but RCB is pleased to have an all-around player of Green's caliber in their IPL 2024 team. That indicates that with 19 players currently present, RCB has six spots available.

All Videos

Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
Play Icon1:33
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
Play Icon9:49
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
DNA: New variant of Corona found in Kerala
Play Icon9:56
DNA: New variant of Corona found in Kerala
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon3:46
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
Play Icon6:7
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?

Trending Videos

Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
play icon1:33
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
play icon9:49
DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city
DNA: New variant of Corona found in Kerala
play icon9:56
DNA: New variant of Corona found in Kerala
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
play icon3:46
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
play icon6:7
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?