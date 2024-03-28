Advertisement
IPL 2024 Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

Mar 28, 2024
IPL 2024 Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a spectacular victory. Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad made the biggest score in the history of IPL. Whereas Mumbai Indians had to face defeat for the second consecutive time. Hyderabad gave a target of 278 runs.

