IPL: All-rounder Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians Team

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Back in Mumbai Indians: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians. Now Shubman Gill has been made the captain of Gujarat Titans.
