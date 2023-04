videoDetails

IPL Breaking: LSG beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

The team of LSG has defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in their home ground. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad had given a target of 122 runs. In response to which the Lucknow team of KL Rahul has won by hitting a six in 'Nawabi' style.