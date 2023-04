videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

IPL match is going to be held for the first time in Guwahati, Assam today. Today the match is to be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson's teams will clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.