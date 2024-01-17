trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710458
Iran Strike Pakistan: Iran attacks alleged militant bases in Pakistan

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Iran Strike Pakistan: As per latest reports, news is coming from Pakistan. It is being told that Iran has claimed to attack the bases of terrorist group in Pakistan. The news is also coming that it was an airstrike and it was carried out in Panjgur, Balochistan. After the attack, Iran claimed that it had attacked the bases of terrorist organization Jaish al-Adal.

