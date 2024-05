videoDetails

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Funeral to take place today

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Ebrahim Raisi Funeral: The funeral of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will take place today. Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash while returning from a tour of Azerbaijan. Raisi will be laid to rest in Masshad city. Amid this, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached Tehran.