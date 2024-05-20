videoDetails

Iranian President's death to impact Iran's relation with India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Iran's President Ibrahim Raisi has died in a helicopter crash in Azerbaijan. Let us tell you that the helicopter of the President of Iran had become a victim of an accident. This incident happened in East Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister was also present in this helicopter. This accident occurred due to collision due to fog after hard landing. India has expressed grief over this accident. Along with this, the question is arising that will Raisi's death affect the relations between India and Iran? Chabahar Port Deal...good relations with Modi, what is the truth of Raisi's death?