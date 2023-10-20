trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677534
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:40 AM IST
Said in Israel that I am with you today and always.. It is being said that even Iran could not unite Muslim countries on the war because OIC did not pay much attention to the issue of oil embargo on Iran. Amidst the Hamas-Israel war, America vetoed the resolution brought against Israel in the United Nations Security Council. This resolution called for condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel, violence against civilians and providing humanitarian aid to the needy people in Gaza.
Iran made a mistake in the war!
Iran made a mistake in the war!
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
TTK: Is everything justified in opposing Modi?
TTK: Is everything justified in opposing Modi?
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada

