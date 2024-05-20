Advertisement
Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash

|Updated: May 20, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Iran Presidential Helicopter Crash: Iran's President died in a helicopter crash amid tension with Israel and increasing dispute with America. This is an accident which has shaken the whole world. Where on one hand Israel and Iran remained enemies of each other. When war conditions were visible. In such a situation, is the death of the President of Iran an accident or a conspiracy? This remains the biggest question.

