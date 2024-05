videoDetails

Iran's President Raisi dies in Azarbaizan's Helicopter Crash

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has died in a helicopter crash in Azerbaijan. The helicopter of the President of Iran had become a victim of an accident. The incident happened in East Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister was also present in this helicopter. This accident happened due to fog after hard landing.