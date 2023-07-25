trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640188
IRCTC Breaking: Ticket booking stopped on IRCTC, railway tickets are not being booked due to technical fault

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
IRCTC Breaking: Ticket booking has stopped on IRCTC, please tell that due to technical fault railway tickets are not being booked. Due to which the railway passengers are facing huge problems, due to which people have to go to the counter and buy tickets.
