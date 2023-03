videoDetails

'Iron Man Suits' in India, Soon the Indian Army Would be Using the Suits for Border Security

| Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Gravity, a human flight start-up out of the United Kingdom, demonstrated its latest suit — which straps onto the wearer’s back — at a trade show in Chicago last week. Founder Richard Browning, powered by gas turbine engines, flew 10 or 15 feet into the air, zooming around a grassy patch of land near a convention center.