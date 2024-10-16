Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2807686https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/is-adding-urine-to-flour-a-mental-illness-2807686.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Somewhere there was news of urine being found in a juice shop. And somewhere there was news of spitting in a tandoor. Many such incidents came in front of you. Which shocked you. You were forced to think how can someone do this. But can you ever imagine whether someone is doing this in your house too. Is he mixing dirty things like urine in your food. Because a shocking incident came to light in Ghaziabad, UP. Which has shocked everyone. Where a maid was cooking food by mixing urine in flour.

All Videos

Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Play Icon39:12
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Play Icon11:33
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
Play Icon39:42
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
Play Icon16:00
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
Play Icon01:14
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Trending Videos

Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
play icon39:12
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
play icon11:33
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
play icon39:42
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
play icon16:0
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
play icon1:14
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
NEWS ON ONE CLICK