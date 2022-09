Is BGMI coming back to India after reports of location change in servers?

After the sudden ban of the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India, South Korean game developer Krafton is reportedly changing the location of BGMI servers

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

After the sudden ban of the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India, South Korean game developer Krafton is reportedly changing the location of BGMI servers