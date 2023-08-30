trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655726
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Is Congress doing politics on the issue of border dispute with China? Listen to the answer of Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
China has once again released a map, in which it has declared Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh as its share. This is not a new act of China. His drawing master keeps making such drawings every six-eight months. In this drawing, he has shown Taiwan and South China Sea in his map. This time the timing of this action is before G20.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat pate ki: ISRO's Solar Mission will stun the world, NASA-Chian created a stir! Aditya L1
play icon9:44
Baat pate ki: ISRO's Solar Mission will stun the world, NASA-Chian created a stir! Aditya L1
baat pate ki: Chandrayan-3 gave good news, America-NASA worried after hearing the news
play icon9:31
baat pate ki: Chandrayan-3 gave good news, America-NASA worried after hearing the news
Zee News' campaign to bring justice to Nitin Desai, don't fall into the trap of #deathloan
play icon8:46
Zee News' campaign to bring justice to Nitin Desai, don't fall into the trap of #deathloan
Deshhit: Pakistanis kept watching chandrayaan 3, Paksitan's Gilgit-Baltistan was broken
play icon30:36
Deshhit: Pakistanis kept watching chandrayaan 3, Paksitan's Gilgit-Baltistan was broken
Taal Thok ke: Modi Vs how many 'PM', who is the groom of INDIA alliance?
play icon50:7
Taal Thok ke: Modi Vs how many 'PM', who is the groom of INDIA alliance?

Trending Videos

Baat pate ki: ISRO's Solar Mission will stun the world, NASA-Chian created a stir! Aditya L1
play icon9:44
Baat pate ki: ISRO's Solar Mission will stun the world, NASA-Chian created a stir! Aditya L1
baat pate ki: Chandrayan-3 gave good news, America-NASA worried after hearing the news
play icon9:31
baat pate ki: Chandrayan-3 gave good news, America-NASA worried after hearing the news
Zee News' campaign to bring justice to Nitin Desai, don't fall into the trap of #deathloan
play icon8:46
Zee News' campaign to bring justice to Nitin Desai, don't fall into the trap of #deathloan
Deshhit: Pakistanis kept watching chandrayaan 3, Paksitan's Gilgit-Baltistan was broken
play icon30:36
Deshhit: Pakistanis kept watching chandrayaan 3, Paksitan's Gilgit-Baltistan was broken
Taal Thok ke: Modi Vs how many 'PM', who is the groom of INDIA alliance?
play icon50:7
Taal Thok ke: Modi Vs how many 'PM', who is the groom of INDIA alliance?
china map controversy,China New Map,arunachal pradesh china map controversy,India China news,India China relations,chinese map shows arunachal pradesh,India China border,Hindi News,china incursion in arunachal pradesh,arunachal pradesh facts,india china border news,india china latest news,india china border clash,India China Border Fight,india china live,india china clash,Breaking News,arunachal pradesh china border,live news,china in arunachal pradesh,