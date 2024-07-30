videoDetails

Is everything alright in UP BJP?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Yogi Vs Maurya: In UP BJP, whether the organization is bigger or the government is bigger, this still remains a big question. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated in the BJP OBC Working Committee meeting that elections are won on the strength of the party and not the government. Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was absent from the meetings with the CM on many occasions, held a meeting of CM Yogi's Home Department yesterday, whose pictures he shared on the social site and tagged PM, Home Minister, JP Nadda but did not tag CM Yogi or his office. The question is whether ALL IS WELL in UP BJP, after all, what is in the mind of Keshav Prasad Maurya, today in TO THE POINT we will try to know the answers to these questions but first of all this report.