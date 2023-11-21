trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690856
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Is 'Halal' related to terrorism?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Almost all types of vegetarian foods are being certified as Halal. In a way, the private institutions distributing Halal Certificates are misleading the people of the country in the name of religion. To increase the sale of things for which Halal certificate is not required, they are distributing Halal certificates among Muslims
Follow Us

All Videos

Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi
Play Icon7:15
Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi
PM Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team
Play Icon34:53
PM Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team
What problem does Pakistan have with the Indian team?
Play Icon47:24
What problem does Pakistan have with the Indian team?
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
Play Icon8:30
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
Play Icon9:10
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?

Trending Videos

Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi
play icon7:15
Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi
PM Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team
play icon34:53
PM Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team
What problem does Pakistan have with the Indian team?
play icon47:24
What problem does Pakistan have with the Indian team?
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
play icon8:30
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
play icon9:10
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
halal certificate products ban,halal certified product,ban on halal products,halal products kya hai,halal meat ban,halal meat ban in india,halal certification goods ban,ban halal food,ban on halal certified products,halal products ban,CM Yogi on Halal Certification,halal certificate india,certification for non halal,halal meat controversy,cm yogi action on halal certification,yogi van halal products,anila singh angry debate,anila singh on halal,halal banned,