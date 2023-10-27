trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680413
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Congress is once again in the mood to score a self-goal in the Ram Mandir consecration program. This seems to be the case from the recent statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Actually, the consecration of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present on this occasion. Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited the Prime Minister to visit Ayodhya. After this, a strange reaction has emerged from the opposition.
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
play icon14:55
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
play icon19:57
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
play icon2:56
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
More than 8000 people have died so far in the Israeli war
play icon7:32
More than 8000 people have died so far in the Israeli war
US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine
play icon3:10
US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine

