Is this the end of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on September 1, as the country seeks a way out its worst economic crisis in decades.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

