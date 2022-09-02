NewsVideos

Is this the end of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on September 1, as the country seeks a way out its worst economic crisis in decades.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on September 1, as the country seeks a way out its worst economic crisis in decades.

All Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Starbucks new CEO is Indian-origin business leader Laxman Narasimha
Starbucks new CEO is Indian-origin business leader Laxman Narasimha
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses
1:57
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses

Trending Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Starbucks new CEO is Indian-origin business leader Laxman Narasimha
1:57
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses