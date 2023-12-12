trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698189
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement..."

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Rajasthan has a new Chief Minister in Bhajan Lal Sharma, according to recent developments. Baba Balaknath has shared positive sentiments, highlighting the importance of balance for the state's progress and development. Responding to speculations about Vasundhara Raje's dissatisfaction, Baba Balaknath clarified that there is no truth to such claims, emphasizing the need to avoid creating unfounded narratives
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
“PoK is ours…”: HM Amit Shah again repeats in Rajya Sabha while Discussing on J&K Reservation Bill 2023
“PoK is ours…”: HM Amit Shah again repeats in Rajya Sabha while Discussing on J&K Reservation Bill 2023
"Improve, otherwise…" Amit Shah Criticizes The Opposition For Its Stance On Article 370
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
"Will take forward development works of PM Modi…" Mohan Yadav, The Newly Elected CM Of MP

