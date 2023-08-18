trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650363
ISI agent arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure about the ISI agent arrested from Shamli in UP... The ISI agent named Kalim... was in contact with his handler through WhatsApp... Police has got the copy of the chat... Not only this, the army from the ISI agent Pictures of the officers have also been found... Kalim had returned to India after being released from Pakistan's jail on 12th August itself... One of Kalim's brothers has already been arrested in the fake currency case...

