ISI agent caught in UP's Shamli! Will Baba do a sure cure for Pakistan?

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
A Pakistani agent has been arrested from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. According to information, this agent of ISI was sending pictures of Indian soldiers to terrorist country Pakistan.
India has won! The world bowed before ISRO!
play icon11:23
India has won! The world bowed before ISRO!
Big accident! Death of a person living in Bihar during Amarnath Yatra.
play icon0:49
Big accident! Death of a person living in Bihar during Amarnath Yatra.
Mercury dropped after heavy rains ..the national capital got washed away, office goers careful
play icon0:47
Mercury dropped after heavy rains ..the national capital got washed away, office goers careful
Mob attacked 3 youths in Alwar, Vamim died during treatment
play icon0:49
Mob attacked 3 youths in Alwar, Vamim died during treatment
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Mrs. Terrorist' minister in Pakistan, ahead of Mushal is now 'Mitti Palid'
play icon35:36
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Mrs. Terrorist' minister in Pakistan, ahead of Mushal is now 'Mitti Palid'

