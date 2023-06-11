NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISIS Gujarat Module: Terror module busted in Gujarat, 4 terrorists including woman arrested

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
ISIS Module In Gujarat: Big news is coming from Gujarat where ATS has caught the module of ISIS. Four people including a woman were arrested from Porbandar. While the teams are conducting raids to nab one more person.

All Videos

Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?

Trending Videos

4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
gujarat news live,isis women,Islamic state,caliphate of the islamic state,Islamic,Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,Islamic State group,Islamic state of Iraq,Islamic States,The Islamic State,Islamic State video,Syria Islamic State,islamic state mosul,mosul islamic state,fall of islamic state,isis to islamic state,islamic state in iraq,islamic state groupe,Islamic State leader,the islamic state vice,islamic states fighters,