ISI's Terror Module busted in Bhatinda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Punjab Police has exposed a terrorist module being run with the help of Pakistan's ISI in Bathinda. As per latest reports, Punjab Police has arrested 3 people with weapons. The counter intelligence team has taken action..
Trending Videos

