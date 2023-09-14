trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662314
'Isolate Pakistan Or....' Union Minister VK Singh Reacts On Killing Of 3 Soldiers In Anantnag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday said that we need to isolate Pakistan if India has to stop these terrorist attacks. The Ex-Army chief was reacting to the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who died during an encounter with terrorists in Jamuu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.
