Israel Airstrikes Gaza Strip, 2 tunnels and two weapons factories destroyed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Israel has launched airstrike on Gazapatti. Israel claims that it has destroyed two tunnels and two arms factories in this attack. This operation has been named The Strong Hand. Countering this attack, Gajapatti also fired rockets in retaliation.