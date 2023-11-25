trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692045
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the war in Gaza. Amidst tight security, hostages from both sides have been handed over to each other. Let us tell you that Israel released 39 Palestinians, while on the other hand, Hamas released 13 Israeli and 11 Thai hostages.
