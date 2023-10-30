trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681873
Israel attacks Gaza Hospital after issuing Ultimatum

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
A police inspector has been shot while playing cricket in Kashmir Valley. He was seriously injured in this terrorist attack. Police officials said that Police Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani was playing cricket with local children at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists.
