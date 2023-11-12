trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687104
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
ISRAEL BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a big claim regarding the Israel-Hamas war. He said that the Israeli army has completely surrounded Gaza city. And now moving rapidly towards Al Shifa city.
