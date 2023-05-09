NewsVideos
Israel launches Air Strike on Gaza!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Israel has airstrike on Gaza. During this, the bases of Jihadi commanders have been attacked. One has died and 4 people have been injured in this attack.
