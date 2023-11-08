trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685555
Israel Hamas Breaking: Israel bombed Hamas positions

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Israel Hamas Breaking: Israel has bombed Hamas positions. Israel has destroyed many positions of Hamas. It is being told that many missiles were fired late in the night. Israeli tanks are firing shells during the day and the Air Force is bombing with fighter planes at night. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the destruction of Hamas is not going to stop. Israel destroys 14,000 Hamas targets Have ruined. At the same time, Israel has bombed Hezbollah positions in Lebanon along with Gaza. Israeli attacks They were so strong that people thought an earthquake had occurred. Israel attacked Hezbollah's weapons depot.
