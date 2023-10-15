trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675666
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the 9th day of the ongoing fierce war between Israel and Hamas. 10 thousand soldiers are waiting for the President's order to enter Gaza.
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
Israeli border are waiting for the President's order to Enter Gaza.
Israeli border are waiting for the President's order to Enter Gaza.
Israel Hamas War Updates: Israeli person said that we love Indian people and PM Modi
Israel Hamas War Updates: Israeli person said that we love Indian people and PM Modi

