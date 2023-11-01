trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682962
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Today, Yogi Adityanath took election entry in Rajasthan with his bulldozerism against fundamentalism. Yogi held a rally in Tijara. Along with all the other things, he mentioned the murder of tailor Kanhaiyal of Udaipur and the two murderers. Gehlot accused the government of nurturing Talibani mentality. And said that if the same incident had happened in UP, people know what would have happened. Yogi's direct reference was towards the bulldozers.. Yogi said that the right treatment for those with Hamas and Taliban mentality is what Israel is currently doing by targeting each one precisely in Gaza. Yogi said that this mentality can be cured only with the mace of Bajrang Bali.
