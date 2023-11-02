trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683428
Israel–Hamas war: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's big statement

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
पश्चिम एशिया संकट पर भारत सरकार के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि 7 अक्टूबर की घटना बड़ी आतंकी घटना थी. जयशंकर ने कहा कि आतंकवाद अस्वीकार्य है और इसके खिलाफ खड़ा होना जरूरी है. अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मानवीय कानून का हर किसी को सम्मान करना चाहिए.
