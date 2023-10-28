trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680987
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War: India Declines To Support UNGA's Resolution For Cease-Fire In Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Addressing the UN General Assembly, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Yojna Patel reiterated India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pakistan's new conspiracy revealed, chances of link with Qatar's Decision on Indian Navy
play icon10:46
Pakistan's new conspiracy revealed, chances of link with Qatar's Decision on Indian Navy
Israel to launch Sponge Bomb attack on Hamas
play icon1:47
Israel to launch Sponge Bomb attack on Hamas
The decision to hang came from Qatar after a meeting held at Pakistani Army Headquarters.
play icon2:22
The decision to hang came from Qatar after a meeting held at Pakistani Army Headquarters.
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
play icon12:9
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
play icon5:37
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया

Trending Videos

Pakistan's new conspiracy revealed, chances of link with Qatar's Decision on Indian Navy
play icon10:46
Pakistan's new conspiracy revealed, chances of link with Qatar's Decision on Indian Navy
Israel to launch Sponge Bomb attack on Hamas
play icon1:47
Israel to launch Sponge Bomb attack on Hamas
The decision to hang came from Qatar after a meeting held at Pakistani Army Headquarters.
play icon2:22
The decision to hang came from Qatar after a meeting held at Pakistani Army Headquarters.
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
play icon12:9
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: Order to hang 8 Indians came via Pakistan
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
play icon5:37
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम मोदी की Swami Rambhadracharya से मुलाकात क्यों है खास, खुद पीएम ने बताया
israelwarvideos,