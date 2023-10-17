videoDetails

Israel Hamas War: Is condemnation of Hamas also 'not allowed'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:56 AM IST

Amidst the 10-day-long war between Israel and Hamas, there seems to be a sudden change in America's stance. From the first day of Hamas' attack on Israel, America was seen openly standing with Israel. He described Hamas as a terrorist organization and Hamas terrorists as devils. America sent weapons to Israel, sent warships, sent its ministers and now President Joe Biden himself is going to visit Israel. At the instigation of America, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip so much that the entire area has turned into ruins. Thousands of people have been killed, thousands are injured and those who are alive are praying for their safety. Meanwhile, America seems to be turning away from its old stance. Now Joe Biden says that the people of Gaza are being killed unnecessarily, they have nothing to do with Hamas. Here America even advised Israel not to make the mistake of occupying Gaza.