Israel Hamas War: Israel will release Palestinian hostages

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Big news is coming on the agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages... Israel will first release 150 citizens of Palestine, and Israel also says that if after 4 days Hamas releases the hostages, then he can also release the rest of the Palestinian citizens included in this list… Also, a meeting of Hezbollah and Hamas has taken place.
