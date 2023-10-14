trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675035
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
On the seventh day of the war, Israel has announced the annihilation of Hamas. Israel has prepared for the final strike to take revenge for the killings and atrocities against unarmed civilians, children and women. Israel has given an ultimatum to millions of people living in northern Gaza to leave the area overnight. Also, electricity and water supply has been stopped in Gaza Strip. Israel has said that now its soldiers and tanks will enter Gaza and free the hostages from the captivity of Hamas terrorists. During this time, whoever comes in front of them will be killed. This means that tonight is heavy on the entire Gaza and especially the terrorists of Hamas. It is possible that the geography of Gaza may appear changed tomorrow.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
play icon5:15
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
play icon8:33
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
play icon10:57
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
play icon10:57
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Israel Hamas War: Update: Will Israel listen to Modi on war?
play icon4:45
Israel Hamas War: Update: Will Israel listen to Modi on war?

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
play icon5:15
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
play icon8:33
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
play icon10:57
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
play icon10:57
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Israel Hamas War: Update: Will Israel listen to Modi on war?
play icon4:45
Israel Hamas War: Update: Will Israel listen to Modi on war?
israel palestine war,israel ultimatum to hamas,israeli war coverage,israel vs hamas today,Israel,Hamas,Hamas attack,hamas attacks israel hostages,hamas attack video viral,hamas attack 2023 live,Gaza,gaza live stream now,gaza israel war live,rocket attack,rocket attack on israel,Israel Palestine,Palestine,palestine and israel,palestine attack israel live,Netanyahu,Benjamin Netanyahu,Missile attack,missile attack scene israel,world news,Israel Gaza,