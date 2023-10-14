videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!

| Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:54 AM IST

On the seventh day of the war, Israel has announced the annihilation of Hamas. Israel has prepared for the final strike to take revenge for the killings and atrocities against unarmed civilians, children and women. Israel has given an ultimatum to millions of people living in northern Gaza to leave the area overnight. Also, electricity and water supply has been stopped in Gaza Strip. Israel has said that now its soldiers and tanks will enter Gaza and free the hostages from the captivity of Hamas terrorists. During this time, whoever comes in front of them will be killed. This means that tonight is heavy on the entire Gaza and especially the terrorists of Hamas. It is possible that the geography of Gaza may appear changed tomorrow.