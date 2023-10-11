trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673690
Israel Hamas War News Today: First consignment of weapons from America reaches Israel

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. Amidst the war, relief news is coming from Israel, the first consignment of American weapons has reached Israel. American plane carrying weapons has landed in Israel. US President Joe Biden has made a big statement on Israel, Biden said that this is not a war but a genocide by Hamas, what Hamas did reminded us of the atrocities against the Yahudi.
